‘Drop BP now’: Climate activist disrupts Isha Ambani-led The British Museum Pink Ball gala

The British Museum’s Pink Ball fundraising gala, chaired by Isha Ambani and Nicholas Cullinan, was interrupted when a climate activist, dressed as an employee of the museum, staged a protest against British Petroleum (BP) during a speech by George Osborne, one of the trustees.

A video shared by the UK-based campaign group Energy Embargo for Palestine on Instagram shows the protester walking up to the stage, where Osborne, a media personality, was giving his speech. The protester was seen holding a placard that read, “Drop BP now”.

The event was attended by renowned global personalities, including former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Nita Ambani, sitar player Anoushka Shankar and British model Naomi Campbell.

“The British Museum’s GBP 50 million sponsorship with BP provides cultural cover for a company that is causing climate collapse… If the British Museum truly wants to confront its cultural legacy, it (should) look at the way it is actively upholding imperialism today,” the protestor said.

BP is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies. It is a multinational energy corporation headquartered in London and operating in over 70 countries.

The company is involved in exploring, producing, refining, and distributing oil and gas, and also invests in renewable energy projects.

However, BP has been criticised by climate activists over the years for its alleged contribution to fossil fuel emissions and environmental damage, including major oil spills (like the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010).

Protests often target cultural institutions like The British Museum, which have accepted BP sponsorships, arguing that such partnerships help “greenwash” the company’s image despite its ongoing role in the climate crisis.

The protestor added that the museum should “not use the money from the Ambani family, (majority) owners of the Reliance company, who are an oil, gas and surveillance corporation”.

As per a report by UK-based media portal The Guardian, Reliance Industries has sponsored the museum’s current exhibition on ancient India.

Businesswoman Isha Ambani hosted the inaugural British Museum Ball in London on October 19 in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble crafted by 35 artisans in 3,670 hours.

The Pink Ball was a fundraising initiative by The British Museum to support emerging artists and projects striving to make a difference in communities worldwide.