A look at Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe for brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding

From a graceful evening gown to detailed traditional lehengas, Priyanka Chopra turned heads at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with actress Neelam Upadhyaya last week in Mumbai. Here’s a look at the Citadel actress’s wardrobe for the occasion.

Pictures courtesy: Instagram/ @priyankachopra

For a pre-wedding ritual, Priyanka chose a orange three-piece sharara suit. She complemented the look with soft makeup, stone-studded danglers, and a bindi.

During the haldi ceremony, the Citadel actress embraced a minimalist look, wearing a yellow skirt paired with a silver zari-embroidered kurti and a matching dupatta.

Priyanka dazzled in a white, floral-embroidered one-piece outfit, paired with a statement necklace, at the mehendi ceremony. The actress twinned with daughter Malti, who looked adorable in a pink embroidered skirt.

At the sangeet ceremony, Priyanka turned heads in a blue mermaid-cut lehenga skirt paired with a shimmery blouse and dupatta. A video of Priyanka dancing to the song Darling from her 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf went viral on the internet.

Priyanka opted for a turquoise blue sequinned lehenga for the wedding ceremony.

“Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion. #SidNee Each exquisite designer helped me create the ensemble of my dreams. Thank you all for your creativity and grace,” the 42-year-old actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.