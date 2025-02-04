Priyanka Chopra Jonas preps up for brother Siddharth Chopra’s Mumbai wedding; pics inside

Actress Priyanka Chopra offered a sneak peek into the pre-wedding preparations ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in Mumbai, sharing photos and videos on social media on Monday.

“Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow. Mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya,” wrote Priyanka in the caption on Instagram.

The photos and videos offer a glimpse of Priyanka practising for the sangeet ceremony with her family, her daughter Malti engaging in fun activities, and the mother-daughter duo enjoying meals together.

“Sangeet practice to fam jams . So good to be home. My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days,” she added.

Recently Priyanka visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad. With Priyanka’s arrival in Hyderabad last week, rumours of her collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have gained momentum. However, the actress has not yet made any official announcement.

As per media reports, Priyanka has been roped in for Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The upcoming film, expected to hit theatres in 2027, also stars Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film The White Tiger is the last Indian film Priyanka starred in. The movie also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Guneet Monga, is set to make its global digital premiere on Netflix on February 5.