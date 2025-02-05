Priyanka Chopra attends brother Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding rituals in Mumbai

Actress Priyanka Chopra joined mother Madhu Chopra for the pre-wedding festivities ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in Mumbai, show photos dropped by the latter on social media on Wednesday.

“A divine start to the wedding festivities!May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start,” Madhu Chopra captioned her Instagram carousel.

Priyanka was caught in a candid moment with mother Madhu in one of the pictures. The Citadel actress opted for an orange ethnic ensemble featuring zari embroidery for the ritual.

The other pictures in the carousel offer a glimpse at more moments from the event.

Clad in a yellow outfit, Priyanka was recently caught heading to brother Siddharth’s Haldi ceremony in one of the videos.

As per media reports, Priyanka has been roped in for Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The upcoming film, expected to hit theatres in 2027, also stars Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film The White Tiger is the last Indian film Priyanka starred in. The movie also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Guneet Monga, is currently streaming on Netflix.