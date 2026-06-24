Cine workers’ body seeks FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali over crew member’s death

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has sought an FIR against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali following the alleged death of a crew member during the shoot of Love & War in Mumbai.

The incident occurred on June 17 at Royal Pump Studio near Film City in Mumbai.

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The victim was identified as Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter employed on the film’s set.

While the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said Yadav died of an electric shock, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta contested the claim, alleging that a portion of the set structure collapsed on the worker.

Writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AICWA demanded compensation for the deceased’s family and a thorough inquiry into the incident.

In a post on X, AICWA made public a letter written by its president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, to Fadnavis.

The letter read, in part, “The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the implementation of workplace safety measures on film shooting sets. Despite the film being a large-scale production featuring prominent actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, mandatory safety norms were not followed on the set, resulting in the unfortunate death of a worker.”

“Had the required safety measures been strictly implemented and enforced, this tragic incident could possibly have been avoided,” the letter further read.

The letter further noted that Yadav is survived by his wife and two minor daughters, whose lives have been upended by the loss of the family's sole earning member.

First announced in January 2024, Love & War stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

It reunites Ranbir with Bhansali 19 years after his big-screen debut Saawariya (2007), which also starred Sonam Kapoor.

Billed as an epic saga set against the backdrop of a war, Love & War marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Produced by Bhansali Productions, Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.