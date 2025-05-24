MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Peaky Blinders’ costume auction raises GBP 19,000 for cancer charity

A three-piece woollen suit, also worn by Murphy in the series, was sold off for the highest price of GBP 3,000

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.05.25, 04:20 PM
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. IMDb

Original costumes from popular BBC TV series Peaky Blinders, including the suit worn by Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby in the show’s finale, have raised GBP 19,000 for charity at an auction, according to British media reports.

Murphy’s character Tommy Shelby wore a period-style grey three-piece suit in the final episode of the sixth season of the hit series. According to The Standard, the suit contained a handwritten note on a piece of script found in a pocket which says “takes off ring”. It was sold for GBP 1,650.

A three-piece woollen suit, also worn by Murphy in the series, was sold off for the highest price of GBP 3,000. It carried a label saying “Tommy suit C”.

A hat worn by Sam Claflin, who played the fascist MP Oswald Mosley in the fifth and sixth seasons, was sold for GBP 180. On the other hand, a coat sported by the late Helen McCrory as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in Season 3, Episode 4, sold for GBP 650.

Other auctioned items included Tommy Shelby’s wedding suit in the first episode of the third season, which sold for GBP 1,600, an embroidered jacket worn by Aimee Ffion Edwards in season six, sold for GBP 240, as well as hats, dresses, ties and shoes from the hit show.

The Omega Auctions sale began on April 22 and ran for four weeks. It concluded on May 20 with a themed event held at the Peaky Blinders bar in Manchester, featuring costume displays and live bidding.

All proceeds from the auction have gone to The Christie Charity, which supports cancer patients and research at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, according to The Standard.

