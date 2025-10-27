Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces second production venture ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures announced its second film, Maa Inti Bangaram, which went on floors with a mahurat ceremony on Monday.

“Started our journey with the Muhurtham of #MaaIntiBangaram, surrounded by love & blessings. We can’t wait to share with you what we’re creating… need all your love and support as we begin this special film,” Samantha wrote on Instagram alongside the mahurat pictures.

For the mahurat ceremony, Samantha dazzled in a red salwar suit. At the event, she was accompanied by the crew members of the film.

One of the pictures also featured Raj Nidimoru, who was standing with a clapboard. Earlier this year, the two sparked dating rumours.

Further details about the cast, storyline and release date of the film are yet to be announced.

Earlier on Monday, the actress posted pictures from her fitness journey. “Build build build,” Samantha captioned her post on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden production venture, Subham, hit theatres on May 9 this year. The 38-year-old actress essayed the role of a community leader in the film directed by Praveen Kandregula. Samantha launched her home banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures in December 2023.

She is also part of the upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.