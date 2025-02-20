MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
New season of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘CID’ to stream on Netflix

Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty have reprised their roles as ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Abhijeet and Senior Inspector Daya in the show

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.02.25, 06:09 PM
CID to stream on Netflix

A still from CID IMDb

Episodes of the new season of popular TV show CID will be available to stream on Netflix from Saturday, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“CID, ab Netflix ke darwaze par bhi. Kal se dekhiye CID naye season ke saare released episodes Netflix par bhi! Saath hi naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje,” Netflix wrote alongside a teaser of the new season.

The new season of CID released on Sony Entertainment Television on December 21 last year. In the latest instalment, Aditya Srivastava’s Abhijeet shoots at Dayanand Shetty’s Daya, leaving ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) shocked.

Created by B. P. Singh and produced by Fireworks Production, CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018.

In addition to Shivaji, Aditya and Dayanand, the police procedural series also starred Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika and Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe. One of India’s longest-running television series, CID spanned 1,547 episodes over a period of 20 years.

