Christopher McQuarrie confirms ‘Top Gun 3’ with Tom Cruise: ‘It’s already in the bag’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and his long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie are set to reunite for Top Gun 3, the filmmaker confirmed in a recent chat with YouTuber Josh Horowitz.

“It wasn’t hard,” McQuarrie said about planning the third instalment. He was speaking on Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from — as you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And Ehren Kruger [producer-screenwriter] pitched something and I went, ‘Mhm, actually…’ We had one conversation about it, and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack,” McQuarrie shared.

McQuarrie, who co-wrote 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, also stressed the importance of emotion over spectacle and action in storytelling.

“It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, you ask why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action, not even the intensity, the scope, or the engineering of the action — it’s the emotion,” he explained.

This isn’t the first time that Top Gun 3 has been teased by the franchise. Earlier this May, Cruise confirmed that he is actively working on not just the third Top Gun film but also a sequel to his 1990 racing drama Days of Thunder.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, grossed USD 718.70 billion worldwide. The original Top Gun, directed by the late Tony Scott, hit theatres in 1986. It stars Cruise as naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. Val Kilmer also stars as Maverick’s rival-turned-wingman Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky — roles the duo reprised in the sequel.

Details about the cast, storyline and release date of Top Gun 3 are yet to be made public.

Scott also directed Days of Thunder, which released in 1990 and became a commercial success, grossing USD 157 million globally. The film also stars Nicole Kidman.

Speaking about stepping into the director’s chair for Top Gun 3, McQuarrie said, “I have given that absolutely no thought — no thought whatsoever. However, I have done a lot of research into how to make a Tony Scott movie.”

Cruise’s latest big screen outing, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which released in India on May 17, has so far earned Rs Rs 75.30 crore nett in the country.