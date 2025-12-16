Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers returns to the MCU in leaked ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser

A low-quality purported teaser of Avengers: Doomsday surfaced online on Monday showing Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers returning to the MCU.

However, the video was quickly taken down from social media. Marvel has not officially released it yet, but several industry insiders have said that they had watched the teaser, hinting at its authenticity.

The teaser opens with Steve Rogers arriving at his home seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame. He gets off his motorcycle, puts his helmet down and walks towards the house.

Following the sequence, we see him holding his suit, fixing his gaze on it as if he’s considering returning to his duties as Captain America. Towards the end of the video, Steve can be seen cradling his baby and smiling in peace.

The teaser cuts to black. The words “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday” appear on the screen. It ends with a clock-style countdown to the film’s release date.

The first teaser of Avengers: Doomsday was speculated to be unveiled in theatres during Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings on 19 December.

Doomsday is set to release on 18 December, 2026, a year after the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on 17 December, 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.