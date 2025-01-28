‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’: Srijit Mukherji to collaborate with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Subhashree Ganguly for Sri Chaitanya biopic

The much-anticipated Bengali film Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, produced by Rana Sarkar and directed by Srijit Mukherji, is back in the spotlight. After facing repeated delays since its announcement in 2021, the project might finally hit the shooting floors soon.

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re explores significant chapters of spiritual leader Sri Chaitanya’s life, including the mystery surrounding his disappearance. Initially, Jisshu Sengupta was set to play the titular role, but the character of Sri Chaitanya will now be portrayed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Moreover, Priyanka Sarkar is set to be replaced by Subhashree Ganguly in the role of Binodini, industry sources have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, producer Rana Sarkar shared an intriguing social media post featuring a photo of Parambrata and Srijit holding hands at what appears to be a winter evening party. Alongside, he shared a stunning picture of Subhashree. Rana captioned the post with a Rabindrasangeet that featured in the climax of Srijit’s 2014 film Chotushkone, starring Parambrata and produced by Rana:

“Sansar gahane nirbhoy nirbhar

Nirjanasajane sange raho,

Chirasakha he, chero na more

Chero na…”

Srijit and Subhashree were set to collaborate for Dawshom Awbotaar (2023). However, Subhashree backed out of the role because of her pregnancy, and was replaced by Jaya Ahsan. Parambrata and Srijit reunited for Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, which hit theatres earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Srijit has started working on his next film Killbill Society, billed as a spin-off to his 2012 hit Hemlock Society. Anindya Chatterjee Monday shared an Instagram Story where he posted a photo of the script of the upcoming film, with a handwritten note from Srijit.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay is expected to reprise his role as Ananda Kar in Killbill Society. Koushani Mukherjee and Sandipta Sen are also expected to be part of the cast. When The Telegraph Online reached out to the filmmaker for an update, he replied, “Announcements will happen in good time.”