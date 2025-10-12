‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’: Chiranjeet, Rukmini Maitra headline Dev’s next production venture

Actors Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Rukmini Maitra essay the role of a father and daughter, respectively, in Haati Haati Paa Paa teaser, dropped by Dev Entertainment Ventures on Sunday.

The 57-second-long video highlights that the father and the daughter are inseparable, but their bond is more complicated than it appears. The duo bicker over the smallest of issues everyday. “You are like real-life Tom and Jerry,” observes another character in the video.

However, both the characters are battling loneliness. While the father has grown old, the daughter is still unmarried. Rukmini’s character fears losing her father after the passing of her mother.

Directed by Arnab K. Middya, Haati Haati Paa Paa is produced under Dev Entertainment Ventures. Arunava Middya serves as the film’s producer. Ranajoy Bhattacharje has scored the music for the film.

Anjana Basu, Sandip Bhattacharjee, Tulika Basu, Biswarup Bandyopadhyay, Eshika Dey, Sayan Ghosh, Monalisa Chatterjee, and Swagata Basu round off the cast of Haati Haati Paa Paa, set to hit theatres later this year.

While Rukmini last starred in Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan, Chiranjeet recently appeared in Dhumketu.