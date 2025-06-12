Chinese woman flies to Seoul, tries to break into BTS member Jungkook’s apartment, held

A Chinese woman was arrested while trying to break into BTS member Jungkook’s Seoul apartment hours after the K-pop singer’s discharge from military service on Wednesday, as per reports.

The woman, who is in her mid-30s and calls herself a fan of the K-pop band, was found punching random numbers on a combination lock outside Jungkook’s apartment past 11pm (KST) on Wednesday, police said.

The woman confessed to South Korean police after her arrest that she had flown from her country to meet the singer after the latter’s military discharge. She was in police custody at the time this report was filed.

Dealing with sasaengs (obsessive fans) is not new for BTS. Prior to his enlistment, Jungkook had expressed frustration with such behaviour. “There are still sasaengs outside my home. Please don't come here. Don't cross the line,” the singer once said during a livestream.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life, a day after their bandmates V and RM walked out of their military life.

Hundreds of devoted fans, including some international enthusiasts, gathered outside HYBE’s headquarters to celebrate their beloved idols’ comeback.

Jungkook and Jimin have now joined bandmates Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service. The group’s seventh member, Suga, is set to join them on June 21.

Both Jungkook and Jimin enrolled for their compulsory military service on December 12, 2023.

Later at the HYBE headquarters, the singers did a short Weverse live session, where they talked briefly about their military discharge and life in the army.

Both Jungkook and Jimin, who were enlisted as active-duty soldiers in the 5th Infantry Division, were discharged from the military as sergeants.

On the work front, Jungkook released his debut solo album Golden in 2023, followed by the single Never Let Go in June 2024, which he dedicated to BTS fans during the group’s 11th anniversary celebrations.

BTS is gearing up for this year’s FESTA, which is set to be held on June 13.