BTS member J-Hope drops ‘LV Bag’ song teaser at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025

Rapper-singer J-hope from the South Korean boy band BTS unveiled the teaser of his upcoming track LV Bag with American rapper Don Tolliver at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 in Paris on Tuesday.

The singer shared a short video on his Instagram stories right before the show, saying, “Hi, this is J-Hope. I am so excited to be in Paris and looking forward to the Paris show today.”

LV Bag will be J-Hope’s first song released since the completion of his mandatory military service in October 2024. Earlier, the official social media handle of BTS dropped a video featuring the Daydream singer preparing for his upcoming project. In the video, J-Hope rehearses and records songs, practises dance steps and discusses ideas with his team.

The 30-year-old singer attended the fashion event in a customised outfit featuring a loose-fit patterned shirt over a grey t-shirt and faded baggy jeans. J-Hope completed his casual outlook with a bucket hat and a clutch bag. “#Jhope looks beyond cool at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 Show in Paris! FASHION ICON J-HOPE,” wrote the official X handle of World Music Awards on Wednesday alongside a set of snaps from the event.

The 30-year-old singer has also announced his most anticipated solo musical tour, Hope On The Stage, which will kick off on February 28 with its first show in Seoul. The concert will be held in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore and Jakarta. The concert will be streamed live online as well.

The singer’s last single released before mandatory military service was On the Street. Released on March 3, 2023, the song was a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.

J-Hope officially returned to civilian life on October 17 after serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, becoming the second band member to be discharged from compulsory military duties after Jin.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military and are likely to reunite in 2025 for band activities.