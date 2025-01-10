BTS teases J-Hope’s comeback with new project in March

BTS member Jung Ho-seok, popularly known as J-Hope, is likely to return to the music scene in March after completing his mandatory service in the South Korean military service, social media handle of the K-pop boy band hinted on Friday, teasing an upcoming project.

“Beginning of a New Dream. J-hope 2025. 03. Coming Soon,” BTS Official wrote on X alongside a video featuring the Daydream singer preparing for his upcoming project. In the video, J-Hope rehearses and records songs, practises dance steps and discusses ideas with his team.

The 30-year-old singer has also announced his most anticipated solo musical tour, Hope On The Stage, which will kick off on February 28 with its first show in Seoul. The concert will be held in cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore and Jakarta. The concert will be streamed live online as well.

The singer’s last single before mandatory military service was On the Street, released on March 3, 2023. The song was a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.

J-Hope officially returned to civilian life on October 17 after serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, becoming the second band member to be discharged from compulsory military duties after Jin.

The singer recently joined as a special guest in the Jin-hosted variety web show Run Jin, streaming on YouTube. J-Hope appeared in the episodes You’ve Been Kidnapped and It’s Me, Zombie. The first video for the reality show was released on August 13, 2024.

Last year, J-Hope hinted at a potential collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams. He shared photos of himself with Williams on Instagram and wrote, “Can't wait for 2025.”

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military and are likely to reunite in 2025 for band activities.