‘Chhaava’, ‘Captain America Brave New World’ and other movies hitting theatres this week

At least six films, including a 1989 romance drama directed by Yash Chopra, are set to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day weekend in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Chhaava (Hindi)

Directed by: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava celebrates the life and legacy of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal), son of the legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This historical epic showcases his heroic fight against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb (Akshaye Khanna). The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, alongside Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty and Divya Dutta in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name.



Captain America: Brave New World (English)

Directed by: Julius Onah

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Rosa Salaza

The fourth instalment in the Captain America film series, Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully embracing his role as the new Captain America, continuing the legacy of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). This time, Wilson finds himself entangled in a high-stakes global conspiracy that threatens world peace. Directed by Julius Onah, the film marks Harrison Ford’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Red Hulk. The film also stars Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar.





Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (English)

Directed by: Michael Morris

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Isla Fisher, Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Bridget Jones is back, and this time she’s navigating life as a widow and single mother. After the tragic loss of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), Bridget (Renée Zellweger) turns to Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) for emotional support in Sudan. Her romantic escapades take an interesting turn when two new love interests enter her life: Roxster (Leo Woodall), a young man she meets on a dating app, and Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), her son’s science teacher. Directed by Michael Morris, the film is based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name.





Bromance (Malayalam)

Directed by: Arun D Jose

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar

Offering a blend of humour, action and drama, Arun D Jose’s latest film Bromance follows Binto as he tries to find his missing brother with his friends. What starts as a simple search operation in Kochi quickly turns into a rollercoaster of unexpected twists, hilarious encounters, and challenges that test their friendship and courage.





Babu Shona (Bengali)

Directed by: Anshuman Pratyush

Cast: Jeetu Kamal, Srabanti Chatterjee, Paayel Sarkar, Alexandra Taylor

A cunning thief, Shona (Srabanti Chatterjee), and a kidnapper, Babu (Jeetu Kamal), find themselves entangled in a chaotic abduction plot in London. As their unlikely romance blossoms amidst the madness, they find themselves in unexpected situations. Anshuman Pratyush has directed this romantic comedy set in London. The ensemble cast also includes Paayel Sarkar, Alexandra Taylor, Sagnik and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. Babu Shona is part of Eskay Movies’ 18-film release roster for 2025.





RE-RELEASE





Chandni (Hindi)

Directed by: Yash Chopra

Cast: Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna

Yash Chopra’s classic Bollywood romantic drama Chandni (1989), starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna, returns to the big screen this Valentine’s Day. The story follows Chandni (Sridevi), whose budding romance with Rohit (Rishi Kapoor) hits a roadblock after Rohit meets with an accident. Chandni finds solace in Lalit (Vinod Khanna), leading to a love triangle. Known for its stunning visuals, soulful music by Shiv-Hari, and Sridevi’s stellar performance, Chandni was a massive success, redefining romance in Indian cinema.