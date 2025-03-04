Charlie Cox’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to premiere on JioHotstar on March 5

Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit JioHotstar on March 5, the streaming platform has announced alongside a video of the show’s special screening in India.

“No fear, no limits only Daredevil. Marvel fans, assemble for an epic screening. Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres March 5 in Hindi, English, Tamil & Telugu,” reads the caption to the streamer’s post on Instagram.

The upcoming series, which marks Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, serves as a sequel to Netflix's Daredevil.

Daredevil: Born Again follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities fighting for justice through his law firm. While Matt seems to have retired from being the protector of Hell's Kitchen, former mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is in New York to pursue a political career. As their past identities start to slip, the two men find themselves on a deadly path.

Jon Bernthal also reprises his role as Frank Castle aka The Punisher in the upcoming series. Additionally, the series will bring back Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Jeremy Earl also feature in the cast.

Creator Dario Scardapane serves as an executive producer of Daredevil: Born Again alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The episodes are directed by Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead.

Cox was last seen in the 2022 series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law alongside Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. He also made cameo appearances in the Disney+ series Echo and Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer.