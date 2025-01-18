MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kartik Aaryan congratulates Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar on receiving Arjuna Award

Kartik played the role of Murlikant Petkar in the 2024 biopic ‘Chandu Champion’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.01.25, 01:10 PM
Kartik Aaryan (left) and Murlikant Petkar (right) with Hon’ble President of India Draupadi Murmu (centre)

Kartik Aaryan (left) and Murlikant Petkar (right) with Hon’ble President of India Draupadi Murmu (centre) Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday congratulated Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award (lifetime) at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Kartik played the role of Petkar in his biopic Chandu Champion.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a video juxtaposing a scene from Chandu Champion with footage of Petkar receiving the award. Expressing his admiration, the actor wrote, “From living your incredible life on the big screen to witnessing you receive, Arjuna Lifetime Achievement Award, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today, it felt surreal.”

“Every moment was like a dream. Now our film #ChanduChampion seems to have found its perfect ending (it started with you fighting for The Arjuna award), but knowing you, an unstoppable champion, this can't be the climax... Keep inspiring Sir,” he added.

Kartik also expressed pride in witnessing the historical moment. “Feeling so proud to be present in this moment framed in history with you and the Honourable President of India.... Salute to you and congratulations to all the Arjuna awardees,” he wrote.

Murlikant Petkar served as a soldier in the Indian Army during the 1965 war with Pakistan, when he sustained nine bullet wounds. Despite the severe injuries, he refused to let his circumstances define him. Following his recovery, Petkar turned his focus to swimming. His perseverance paid off in 1972 when he made history as India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion released in Indian theatres in 2024.

