How Bobby Deol helped 'Aashram' actor Chandan Roy Sanyal on the sets of the show

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who plays Bhopa Swami in Aashram Season 3 Part 2, on Monday said that his co-star Bobby Deol’s “generosity” made his experience on the show even more fulfilling.

Reflecting on their on-screen camaraderie, Sanyal said, “Prakash Ji’s trust in me to bring Bhopa to life has been an honour, and Bobby Sir’s generosity as a co-star allowed me to truly own my character. The admiration and camaraderie we share on and off-screen have made this experience truly special.”

With the release of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Amazon MX Player, fans are once again drawn into the intense power struggles and betrayals within the world of Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol.

In the latest season, Bhopa finds himself questioning his loyalty and power, ultimately setting the stage for a rebellion.

Reflecting on the impact of the show on his career, Sanyal said, “This show has played a crucial role in shaping my journey as an actor. Since its debut in 2020, the love and adulation I’ve received have been truly overwhelming. Aashram arrived at a time when the country was in lockdown, digital storytelling started to gain momentum during that period and became a pivotal part of that shift.”

Joining Deol and Sanyal in this latest season are Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.