‘Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’ trailer promises an epic showdown between Denji and the Bomb Devil

Denji faces off against Reze aka Bomb Devil in the new trailer of the upcoming anime film Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, slated to hit Indian theatres on September 26.

The anime film will cover the Reze arc of the popular anime series streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dropped by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the one-minute-13-second-long trailer opens with Denji enjoying a date with Makima, who proposed the night out after seeing him annoyed by his Shark Fiend Beam’s enthusiastic behaviour. The duo indulged in a non-stop movie marathon at a cinema hall until midnight on the date.

Following the movie night, Denji asks Makima if he has a human heart in a moment of vulnerability, to which she checks his pulse and reassures him, making him feel light-hearted.

The peaceful moments shared by the two soon transition into chaos after Denji meets a purple-haired girl named Reze, who turns out to be the Gun Devil’s ally.

As time moves on, Denji begins spending more time with Reze as he visits her more often. However, things soon escalate, with Reze posing a threat to Denji and going after his Chainsaw Heart.

Chainsaw Man revolves around Denji, a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the Chainsaw Man’, the owner of the Devil’s heart.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, who previously directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the TV anime series and directed much of Black Clover, has helmed the upcoming movie. Hiroshi Seko returns to write the script along with Kazutaka Sugiyama as Character Designer at MAPPA Studios.