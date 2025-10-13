A manga helped Japan learn about regulatory T cells years before Nobel Prize recognition

When the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded this year for the discovery of regulatory T cells, much of the Japanese population was already familiar with the term, thanks to a popular manga series, Cells at Work!.

The manga, created by Akane Shimizu and first published in 2015, personifies the human immune system as bustling heroic characters inside the human body.

Cells at Work! turns complex biology into captivating storytelling. It was later adapted as an anime titled Cells at Work!, released in 2021 followed a spin off series Cells at Work! Code Black.

In the series, the ‘regulatory T cell’ appeared as a calm and composed woman in a green skirt suit, constantly mediating hot-headed white blood cells, who were eager to attack anything foreign.

The series has sold over 10 million copies, inspired anime adaptations, and even a live-action film released by Warner Bros. Japan in 2024 with the same title.

So when Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi of Osaka University won the Nobel Prize alongside Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the US for identifying these immune cells, fans were quick to celebrate online.

The official Cells at Work! X handle posted a cheerful illustration of the regulatory T-cell character locking arms with a “killer T-cell”, congratulating Sakaguchi.

“Professor Sakaguchi, congratulations on receiving the Nobel Prize, truly! I'm so happy that so many people remember the regulatory T cell from Cells at Work,” read the caption on X.

During Covid 19, Cells at Work! was even used by Japanese health authorities to promote vaccination awareness — a testament to how entertainment can make science approachable.

Its popularity abroad, through platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll, has also helped global audiences learn about the body’s inner workings.

By blending accurate medical concepts with humour and empathy, Cells at Work! managed what many academic texts could not — making immunology part of everyday conversation.

And now, with the Nobel recognition, it seems the manga’s lessons have come full circle — from imagination to scientific acclaim.