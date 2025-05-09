‘Materialists’: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans entangled in a love triangle

A24 has dropped the trailer for Materialists, an upcoming romantic drama directed by Celine Song, who made a remarkable debut with Past Lives in 2023.

The new film, headlined by Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, will hit theatres on June 13.

With Past Lives, Song established herself as a filmmaker with a flair for intimate storytelling and philosophical depth. Materialists, though glossier and more playful in tone, seems to carry forward her interest in the complications of love and longing, now filtered through a high-fashion, fast-paced lens.

Set in New York City, Materialists follows Lucy, an ambitious matchmaker whose personal life begins to mirror the romantic entanglements she pursues for her clients.

Torn between two vastly different men — Harry (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy bachelor with effortless charm, and John (Chris Evans), her struggling actor-ex trying to make amends — Lucy is caught in an emotional tug-of-war that plays out with sharp wit.

The one-minute-41-second trailer, with its retro-style voiceover and slick New York visuals, evokes the energy of early-2000s romcoms, while still staying rooted in the emotional moorings that marked Song’s Oscar-nominated debut.

Also starring Zoe Winters, Dasha Nekrasova and Louisa Jacobson, Materialists is produced by Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films, alongside David Hinojosa of 2AM Studios.

Dakota Johnson was last seen in Madame Web (2023) in which she played the titular superhero. Pedro Pascal recently reprised his role as Joel in the post-apocalyptic thriller series The Last of Us Season 2. Evans, on the other hand, made a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine last year.