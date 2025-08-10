CBFC snips Kiara Advani's bikini shots in ‘War 2’: Report

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly snipped Kiara Advani’s bikini shots in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, fronted by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

According to a report by news portal Bollywood Hungama, the makers were instructed to mute inappropriate references in six places across the audio and visual segments.

While an “obscene” dialogue was replaced by an approved sentence, an "obscene” gesture had to be deleted. The censor board also directed the makers to tone down sensual imagery by 50 percent, which meant removing 9 seconds of footage.

After the changes were implemented, War 2 received a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6, with a runtime of 2 hours, 59 minutes and 49 seconds. Interestingly, on August 8, the makers approached the CBFC themselves. They trimmed the film further to enhance its pacing, bringing the runtime down to 2 hours, 51 minutes and 44 seconds.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel.

The upcoming action thriller, starring Jr NTR as the antagonist, is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

According to industry data-tracking platform, War 2 has raked in Rs 78.53 lakh (Rs 3.19 crore gross) with block seats domestically through pre-sales. The film will clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie at the box office.