Catherine Zeta-Jones watches Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ ahead of US Open final, fans go berserk

Wednesday actress Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed watching Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om (2007) while she waited for President Donald Trump to take his seat at the US Open 2025 men’s final, she said on Monday.

Sharing a clip from the song Dhoom Taana, Jones wrote on her Instagram Story, “Waiting for Trump to take his seat at the US Open. Watching Om Shanti Om while we wait and wait in the car.”

The post has sparked buzz on Reddit with netizens pointing out that Shah Rukh Khan once admitted having a crush on Jones. “Omg guys Shah Rukh had a crush on Catherine Zeta-Jones. Imagine your crush posting you,” wrote a Reddit user.

“To me, OSO is a peak Bollywood movie. It has everything, happy moments, sad songs, humor, ma ka pyar, action, drama, revenge and dard-e-disco of course along with great songs like Dastan-e-oso to Deewangi to Ajab se,” commented another netizen.

In previous interviews, Zeta-Jones had said that her children grew up watching Om Shanti Om. At the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2023, the 55-year-old actress shared, “I love India and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om.”

Jones’s husband, Michael Douglas, also mentioned that their family sings the film’s songs every Christmas.

The final part of Wednesday Season 2 dropped on Netflix on September 3. Recently, several Instagram reels pointing out a similarity between Om Shanti Om and the latest season of Wednesday went viral.

Jones plays protagonist Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) mother, Morticia Addams, in the popular Netflix supernatural thriller series.

The US Open on Monday saw Carlos Alcaraz triumphing over Jannik Sinner at the men’s final.