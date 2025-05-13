Cannes Film Festival bans nudity, floor-sweeping gowns on red carpet

Organisers of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival have banned nudity on the red carpet, citing “decency” reasons.

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival,” read an advisory on the official website of Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisers have also prohibited voluminous outfits with a floor-sweeping train. “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” reads the advisory.

Additionally, tote-bags, backpacks or large bags will be prohibited during gala screenings, as per the advisory.

The organisers have also mentioned that anyone who does not comply with the rules will be prohibited from walking the red carpet.

The advisory further reads, “For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10pm, which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear “a little black dress”, a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers) ; a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie.”

The Cannes Film festival will take place in the French Riviera from May 13 to May 24. Indian celebrities set to attend the festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sharmila Tagore and Nitanshi Goel.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival last year, has been selected as a jury member for the upcoming edition of the event.