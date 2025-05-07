Bengali film industry must be free from political interference, Calcutta High Court reiterates

Filmmakers must be allowed to work in the Bengali film industry without political interference, the Calcutta high court reiterated on Wednesday while hearing a petition moved by director Bidula Bhattacharjee against the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI).

The court's latest observation reinforces its earlier stance from April, where it had passed an order in favour of Bhattacharjee, emphasising the right of filmmakers to earn a livelihood free from coercion or obstruction.

Justice Amrita Sinha made sharp remarks during Wednesday’s hearing, noting that the issue at hand goes beyond a dispute between private entities.

“It’s a matter of the industry,” Justice Sinha said. “The allegation is that people are not being allowed to work. Political parties are involved. The court wants to ensure that people should be able to conduct their business. There should not be an impediment to the industry.”

The court further observed that an unhealthy atmosphere was being created, discouraging professionals from engaging in film-related work. “Why would it be such a situation?” the judge asked, directing the state to ensure that the film industry is able to operate without fear or undue influence from political forces.

The matter stems from a writ petition filed by Bhattacharjee earlier this year, alleging that she and her associates were being prevented from working by the FCTWEI — a body headed by Swarup Biswas, brother of Trinamool Congress minister Aroop Biswas.

During the hearing on Wednesday, counsel for the state government questioned whether it was appropriate for the government to intervene in a dispute between two private parties. In response, the court clarified that the issue pertained to a larger public interest and that the state bore a responsibility to ensure the smooth functioning of an industry vital to the region’s economy and culture.

Counsel representing Bhattacharjee drew attention to a recent incident involving filmmaker Sudeshna Roy.

“Thirty-five technicians attended pre-shoot meetings with her, but just before the scheduled start of filming on April 16, they backed out,” the lawyer said, alleging that this pattern of non-cooperation is indicative of a ‘syndicate’ that is threatening to derail the functioning of Tollywood.

Concluding the day’s hearing, Justice Sinha directed that the petitioner “shall be permitted to work without interference from any parties in any form whatsoever.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on May 19.