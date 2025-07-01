BTS’s agency to take legal action against rogue fans, online attacks on band members

K-pop boy band BTS’s agency BigHit is collecting evidence against the Chinese woman who tried to break into band member Jungkook’s Seoul residence last month to ensure appropriate “criminal punishment” for the intruder, it said in a strongly-worded statement on Monday.

“A police investigation is underway regarding the recent incident of an attempted break-in at a BTS member's home. We are actively cooperating with the police by collecting and submitting evidence based on CCTV footage and other sources in order to ensure that the intruder receives appropriate criminal punishment,” BigHit wrote on Weverse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement comes in the wake of growing concern about the safety of K-pop artists, called idols in South Korea, who are often subjected to online trolling and fan behaviour that may amount to harassment.

The Chinese woman against whom a police investigation is underway tried to break into Jungkook’s residence hours after he was discharged from mandatory military service on June 11. The band’s agency has expressed concern over such behaviour and warned of dire legal consequences.

In order to maintain BTS members’ safety, the agency will take necessary legal actions against online activities targeting BTS, including malicious criticism, false information, sexual harassment, and personal attacks, it said.

“To protect the rights of our artists and ensure that they can engage in their activities safely, we regularly initiate legal proceedings against perpetrators of illegal online activities targeting BTS, including ill-intentioned criticisms, dissemination of false information, sexual harassment, and personal attacks,” reads the statement from BigHit.

The agency is gathering evidence of malicious posts from various online platforms, both global and domestic, including communities on social media and music websites.

“This quarter, we have continued to collect evidence of malicious posts across various domestic and global platforms based on valuable fan reports. Such platforms include domestic Internet communities (NAVER, Daum, Nate, TheQoo, multiple galleries within DC Inside, including the BTS Gallery and Male Celebrities Gallery, Instiz, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, Women's Generation, Jjukbbang Cafe, SoulDresser, etc.), music sites (Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, etc.), and global SNS channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.),” reads the statement.

BigHit also stated that they have processed the complaints that were filed in 2024.

In the notice, BigHit also urged fans that if they sight any suspicious activities like IP infringement that might harm the band, they should immediately complain through the HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.