‘We are back’: BTS members reunite after two years at J-Hope’s Goyang concert

Jungkook and Jin performed alongside J-Hope at Hope on the Stage concert, while remaining members attended the show as audience

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.06.25, 04:33 PM
BTS reunion

BTS members at Goyang Stadium Instagram

K-pop band BTS is back, rapper J-Hope declared on Friday at his Hope on the Stage concert, a Goyang event that marked the reunion of the seven band members — RM, V, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Hope and Jin — after a two-year break.

On Friday, J-Hope kicked off the concert in South Korea’s Goyang with back-to-back power-packed performances. He then welcomed Jin on stage, and the two sang Spring Day together.

Much to fans’ surprise, Jungkook, who completed his 18-month compulsory military duties on June 11, joined J-Hope and the duo performed on I Wonder.

The reunion took social media by storm, with several photos of the event going viral.

Some band members stole the show with their surprise appearance among the audience. In one clip, Suga was spotted making a heart sign with hand gestures, while others waved at the crowd.

Another video captured RM, Jimin, and V vibing together. Their playful routine during J-Hope’s concert delighted fans, who responded with enthusiasm on social media. The moment marked the band’s much-awaited reunion after a two-year break.

According to media reports, V is expected to perform along with J-hope on the final show of the latter’s concert. Jungkook is also likely to make a return.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service. The group’s seventh member, Suga, is set to join them on June 21.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

