BTS members Jungkook and Jimin walk out of army base in camo uniforms, rejoin civilian life

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life on Wednesday, a day after their bandmates V and RM walked out of the military life in camouflage uniforms.

The singers were welcomed with loud cheers at the Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, where the media and fans had gathered.

The duo walked out of the army base in camouflage uniforms, waving to the press and fans. The singers were all smiles as they were welcomed by fans to civilian life.

Jungkook, Jimin, RM and V have now joined bandmates Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service. The group’s seventh member, Suga, is set to join them on June 21.

“It's been so long since I've been in front of the camera, I'm embarrassed. I don't know what to say. Seniors, juniors... and executives who have worked harder than anyone else, thank you for working hard for us. I'm so grateful to them for taking such good care of us,” Jungkook told the media.

“Thank you to all the fans who came from far away to see us. It’s been such a long time — from COVID to the military — so I’m really grateful that you waited. Now that I’ve been discharged, I think we can finally continue the picture we were painting together. A lot has happened, and I’ll take some time to sort through it all and share it with you in a fun live session,” said Jimin.

J-hope, their bandmate who was discharged from the military last October, welcomed Jungkook and Jimin with a celebration, complete with cake and a room filled with HYBE members.

J-hope's Insta story

Both Jungkook and Jimin enrolled for their compulsory military service on December 12, 2023.

Later at the HYBE headquarters, the singers did a short Weverse live session, where they talked briefly about their military discharge and life in the army.

Both Jungkook and Jimin, who were enlisted as active-duty soldiers in the 5th Infantry Division, were discharged from the military as sergeants.

On the work front, Jungkook released his debut solo album Golden in 2023, followed by the single Never Let Go in June 2024, which he dedicated to BTS fans during the group’s 11th anniversary celebrations.

Jimin made his solo comeback with the album MUSE. The pre-release of his Smeraldo Garden Marching Band music video featuring LOCO was dropped in June 2024.

BTS is gearing up for this year’s FESTA, which is set to be held on June 13.