BTS member V throws ceremonial pitch at Dodgers’ Stadium, meets baseball icon Shohei Ohtani

K-pop band BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, threw the first ceremonial pitch ahead of Major League Baseball’s opening match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The pop star looked dapper in a white Dodgers team jersey paired with faded denims and sneakers. “V from BTS throws a STRIKE for his Dodgers' first pitch,” the official Instagram handle of Major League Baseball wrote alongside a video of the event.

After throwing the pitch, V addressed the crowd in the stadium. “It's time for Dodger baseball!” V said on the mic.

During the ceremonial event, BTS track Mic Drop played in the backdrop as V walked on the ground.

The Winter Bear singer also met Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani before the match. Photos and videos of their meeting went viral in no time.

Before V’s ceremonial pitch at Major League Baseball, the official site of the event organisers experienced a temporary server crash due to overwhelming traffic from fans trying to access the live broadcast link.

The 29-year-old singer is currently in Los Angeles with his other bandmates — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook — preparing for their comeback album, slated for a spring 2026 release.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof. On the work front, BTS recently dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

V returned to the civilian life on June 10 after completing his South Korean compulsory military duties.