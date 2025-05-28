BTS member RM thanks his fans after winning an award at the 2025 American Music Awards

K-pop band BTS member Kim Namjoon, aka RM, thanked his fans after bagging a trophy at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMA). He won the award for the Favourite K-pop artist.

RM, currently pursuing his mandatory military service in South Korea, shared a post from BTS’s official account. “Thank you for your love and support, #BTSARMY (purple heart emoji),” he wrote.

In another Instagram story, the 30-year-old singer-rapper also teased his return from the military by re-sharing a news article that talked about BTS’s military discharge. RM wrote, “It will be soon, seriously, soon.”

On Tuesday, RM took the award for Favourite K-Pop Artist after being nominated alongside BLACKPINK’s Rosé, ATEEZ, BTS’s Jimin, and Stray Kids.

The artist won the trophy for both his work as part of BTS and his solo endeavors. His critically acclaimed second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released in May 2024, significantly contributed to his victory.

RM’s album Right Place, Wrong Person debuted strongly, topping Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart and reaching No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The album also dominated the Rap Digital Song Sales chart, with six tracks in the top 10.

Additionally, the documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place, which focuses on BTS’s leader, was released worldwide on December 5, 2024, following its limited screenings after the October premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

BTS is expected to return this year following the discharge of other band members — RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook — from the military. Last year, Jin and J-Hope completed their mandatory military service in June and October, respectively.