BTS member Jungkook reveals ADHD diagnosis a day before 28th birthday: ‘I can’t help it’

BTS member Jungkook has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), he said in a Weverse live session on Sunday, a day before he turned 28.

During the session, Jungkook had a casual chat with fans, read out their comments and gave a house tour as well.

When a fan said he was moving rapidly during the session, the singer said he suffers from ADHD, which causes him to move constantly.

“I can’t help it. I kind of have adult ADHD. I have it so I keep moving like this,” Jungkook responded. The constant movement is something he finds hard to control, the singer said.

Fans were quick to express concern.

“If he wants to rock a bit, he will; if he wants to stay still, he will. Why're they pressed even about that?” a fan commented. While another comment reads, “JK can be himself at his home, if he wants to move, he can.”

“I hate how people come to him with these kinds of comments, it’s so disrespectful,” wrote another fan.

On his latest Weverse live, the Seven singer gave a tour of his house.

Jungkook completed his compulsory South Korean military service on June 11 along with his bandmate Jimin. The singer, and his fellow bandmates Jin, RM, V, J-Hope, and Suga, recently returned to South Korea from Los Angeles, where they prepared for their comeback project.

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022.