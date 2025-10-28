BTS member Jungkook carries life-size doll of actor-singer Cha Eun-woo to ‘The First Ride’ VIP premiere

K-pop boy band BTS member Jungkook attended the VIP premiere of the upcoming film The First Ride in Seoul on Monday to cheer for his friend, Astro member and actor Cha Eun-woo, who couldn’t attend the event due to his compulsory military duties.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Jungkook sprang a surprise by attending the premiere, carrying a life-size doll of the Astro member, whose pictures have gone viral on social media.

In one of the viral pictures, the Euphoria singer was seen patting the doll, making it bow, wave, and salute. A memorable moment that caused laughter was when Jungkook lifted Cha Eun Woo’s doll in bridal style on stage to meet the media.

“Firstly, I came because I was really curious about the film. Plus, he’s my friend Dong-min (Cha Eun-woo’s real name), and I wanted to check out his acting," Jungkook told the reporters.

The 28-year-old singer further said, “He told me that while filming the movie, he thought a lot about the times when we were younger, when we were in our early twenties, we often hung out and played together. He tried to bring that vibe into the portrayal. I’ll enjoy the movie with that feeling in my mind.”

Jungkook also wished Cha Eun-woo good luck for his future endeavours and hoped for his good health while he serves in the South Korean military.

The First Ride is an upcoming South Korean adventure comedy film written and directed by Nam Dae-joong. It revolves around the unpredictable events that unfold as a group of childhood friends go on their first dream trip abroad.

The film also stars Squid Game actor Kang Ha-neul, along with Kim Young-kwang, Kang Young-seok, and Han Sun-hwa.

Cha Eunwoo, 28, made his solo debut in February 2024 with his album Entity, featuring the lead single Stay.

On the other hand, Jungkook completed his compulsory South Korean military service on June 11, along with his bandmate Jimin. The singer and his fellow bandmates Jin, RM, V, J-Hope, and Suga returned to South Korea from Los Angeles in September.