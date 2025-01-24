MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Lada Gaga, Blackpink member Rosé play cameo in Bruno Mars and Sexxy Red’s new music video

Mars collaborated with Lady Gaga and Rosé in 2024 on chartbusters ‘Die With A Smile’ and ‘APT.’, respectively

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.01.25, 05:25 PM
Bruno Mars’s new song

Bruno Mars with singers Lady Gaga, Sexxy Red and Blackpink member Rosé YouTube

Singer Lady Gaga and K-pop band Blackpink member Rosé have played cameos in American pop star Bruno Mars’s latest music video for the song Fat Juicy & Wet, dropped on Friday.

Sharing a clip of the song on his official Instagram handle, Mars wrote, “Fat Juicy & Wet… Out Now! Shout out to global chart-toppers @ladygaga and @roses_are_rosie for the insane cameo.”

Lady Gaga and Rose collaborated with Mars on the 2024 chartbusters Die With A Smile and APT., respectively.

Released on August 16, 2024, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ track Die With A Smile was a massive success, topping the Billboard Global 200 chart for eight weeks. It also reached the No. 1 spot on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Currently, the song has completed its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has also crossed the billion-stream milestone on music streaming platform Spotify.

Meanwhile, Blackpink member Rosé, who made a comeback after two years with her popular solo APT., the music video of which also features Mars, has broken BTS member Jimin's record, garnering 14.59 million streams in a single day on Spotify for the song, the highest by a K-pop singer.

APT.’s official music video has also achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest video to cross 100 million views on YouTube in 2024 followed by its viral success across social media.

