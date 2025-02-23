British star Mark Strong meets Dune: Prophecy co-star Tabu in Mumbai, calls it a 'wonderful reunion'

British star Mark Strong met his "Dune: Prophecy" co-star Tabu in Mumbai and called it a "wonderful reunion".

The 61-year-old actor, who is currently on a trip to India, shared photos with Tabu on Instagram and said he is the biggest fan of the Bollywood star.

"The glamorous beautiful talented Tabu and her biggest fan. Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco.. @tabutiful #dune #duneprophecy #mumbai," read the caption.

Tabu also shared pictures from the meeting on Instagram and captioned, "Javicco and Francesca re-unite !!! (heart emojis) @mrmarkstrong." In "Dune: Prophecy", a prequel series to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's two blockbuster "Dune" films, featured Tabu as Sister Francesca and Strong in the role of Emperor Javicco Corrino.

The British actor, known for movies such as "Sherlock Holmes", "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "1917", first visited Rajasthan, where he explored places like Amber Fort in Jaipur and the bustling Johari Bazaar.

"Enjoying Jaipur in Rajasthan. Amazing place and wonderful people! #india #indiapictures #travel," the actor wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Tabu had commented on the post, saying, "Welcome to India."

