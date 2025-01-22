Coldplay promises to be back after wrapping shows in Mumbai: ‘It was a dream come true’

British rock band Coldplay on Tuesday thanked the Mumbai crowd for their warm hospitality following three concerts in the city, promising to return for more shows in future.

The group performed at the iconic DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 as part of the ongoing Music of the Spheres global tour, captivating thousands of fans with their electrifying performances and signature immersive visuals.

After their final concert in the city, the band took to their official X handle to express gratitude to the Mumbai audience. They shared a picture of all four members posing in front of the enthusiastic crowd, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Mumbai 💚🤍🧡 It was a dream come true to play three concerts in your beautiful city. We will never forget how you made us feel. We’ll be back! ✨✨✨✨✨,” the post read.

The Music of the Spheres tour marks Coldplay’s second performance in India after an eight-year gap. The band will now travel to Ahmedabad, where they are scheduled to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Their final concert in India will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

From performing chart-topping hits like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and A Sky Full of Stars to a shoutout to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and a collaboration with Jasleen Royal on We Pray, the two-hour concert was a celebration of music.

Several Indian celebrities attended the concerts in Mumbai, including Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, AbRam, Navya Nanda, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu and Mrunal Thakur.