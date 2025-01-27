Coldplay bids adieu to fans after India concerts: ‘Will never forget these two weeks’

British rock band Coldplay thanked Indian fans on Sunday, bidding them adieu after three concerts in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad, marking the end of their India leg of the The Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The group performed at the iconic Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26, captivating thousands of fans with their electrifying performances and signature immersive visuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever,” the post read.

The Music of the Spheres tour marked Coldplay’s second performance in India after an eight-year gap. The band recently performed at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21.

From performing chart-topping hits like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and A Sky Full of Stars to giving shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, the concerts were a celebration of music and Indian fandom.

Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show”, the January 26 concert was streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Several Indian celebrities — including Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, AbRam, Navya Nanda, Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu and Mrunal Thakur — attended the concerts in Mumbai.

Coldplay’s The Music of the Spheres World Tour, their eighth concert tour, seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.