JK Rowling praises script of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series: ‘So, So, So, Good’

J.K. Rowling has shared her excitement about the much-anticipated Harry Potter series currently in development at HBO. While the best-selling author is not penning the scripts herself, she revealed she has read the initial episodes, and is thoroughly impressed.

Taking to X recently, Rowling wrote, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

When asked by a fan if she was directly involved in the writing, Rowling clarified, “No, but I've worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

Rowling is on board the project as an executive producer, alongside Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod. The series, billed as a more faithful adaptation of Rowling’s beloved book series, is being developed as a long-form show for HBO's streaming platform.

Earlier in May, the platform unveiled the lead cast of the new series, introducing the fresh faces stepping into the iconic roles.

“Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” read a post from HBO on Instagram, announcing Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The supporting cast boasts a lineup of acclaimed actors in key roles. John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Nick Frost is set to play Rubeus Hagrid, while Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse will take on the roles of Quirinus Quirrell and Argus Filch, respectively.

Though an official release date has not been confirmed, Variety reports that production is set to begin later this year, with a 2026 premiere on the cards.