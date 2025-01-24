Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks join voice cast of Prime Video's 'Invincible' Season 3

"Breaking Bad" stars Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks are set for a reunion as they have joined the voice cast for season three of Prime Video's hit animated show "Invincible".

The duo joins the cast that already includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, JK Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, and Jason Mantzoukas. Besides Paul and Banks, actors Simu Liu, Kate Mara, Xolo Mariduena, John DiMaggio, Tzi Ma, Doug Bradley and Christian Convery are the new additions for season three of the show, which is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman.

Kirkman also serves as the creator of the animated series, which commenced with its first season in 2021, followed by season two in 2023.

"Invincible" follows the story of Mark Grayson, an ordinary teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet.

As Mark comes into his own powers, he grapples with the weight of his legacy, navigating moral dilemmas, personal challenges, and shocking revelations about his family and the universe.

The first three episodes of "Invincible" season three are set to premiere on Prime Video on February 6.

The season will feature weekly episodic releases every Thursday through March 13, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The animated show is produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.

