‘F1’ trailer: Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racer embarks on a journey of redemption

The latest trailer of Brad Pitt's upcoming film F1 offers a glimpse into the high-speed world of Formula 1 racing, highlighting the journey of redemption for Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, as he returns to the racing tracks.

The two-minute-30-second-long trailer opens with team leader Ruben, portrayed by Javier Bardem, reflecting on Hayes’ troubled past. The subsequent scenes depict Hayes in a laundromat, lounging in a motorhome, and engaging in gambling — all of which suggest a fall from grace.

Archival footage hint at his past career, which show him preparing to drive a Camel-era Lotus, the car with which the Lotus team competed in the 1989 Formula One World Championship. Ruben's voiceover, however, challenges the perception of Hayes as a “gambling junkie who missed his shot”. Instead, viewers see “possibility” in him. This sets the stage for Hayes' return to F1, with Ruben offering him “an open seat in Formula 1”, emphasising that winning in the race means being “the absolute best in the world”.

The narrative also delves into the dynamics between Hayes and his rookie teammate, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. Kerry Cordon plays Kate, who is Hayes’ love interest in the film.

Slated to hit theatres globally on June 25, F1 also stars Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia. Joseph Kosinski has directed the film from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It is executive produced by Daniel Lupi.