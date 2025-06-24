Brad Pitt reunites with ‘Interview With the Vampire’ co-star Tom Cruise after 24 years at ‘F1’ London premiere

Actor Brad Pitt recently reunited with his Interview With the Vampire co-star Tom Cruise at the London premiere of his upcoming film F1, shows pictures shared by the makers on Tuesday.

“Sonny Hayes 🤝 Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere,” the official Instagram page of the upcoming movie wrote alongside a set of pictures from the event.

While Pitt sported a green suit with a sage scarf, Cruise went for a dark grey suit paired with an off-white shirt.

Pitt couldn’t contain his excitement upon meeting Cruise at the event. One of the pictures shows them all smiles and hugging.

The actors were seen together in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire, directed by Neil Jordan. They were last seen together on the red carpet during the 2001 America: A Tribute to Heroes concert.

While Cruise starred in the blockbuster film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning this year, Pitt is currently awaiting the release of the high-octane Formula One racing drama. The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, opened with a whopping USD 200 million at the box office, and it has amassed over USD 500 million in total.

F1 follows the journey of redemption for Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, as he returns to the racing tracks after a troubled past.

Slated to hit theatres globally on June 27, F1 also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem. Kosinski has directed the film from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It is executive produced by Daniel Lupi.