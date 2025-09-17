Bombay high court dismisses PIL seeking to stall release of ‘Jolly LLB 3’

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought to prevent the release of the upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, set to hit theaters on September 19.

The petitioner had alleged that the film mocks the judiciary and undermines public confidence in the legal system. During the hearing, the petitioner's advocate argued that the film’s trailer was objectionable, pointing to a scene where judges are referred to as “Mamus”, calling it “mockery of justice”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad rejected the plea. “We face the mocking right from day one of our judgeships. So don’t worry, we are not affected,” the bench said while dismissing the case.

This is not the first time Jolly LLB 3 has faced legal challenges. A similar plea was dismissed earlier by the Allahabad High Court, which observed that it found “nothing objectionable” in the film’s trailer or teaser that could scandalise the legal fraternity.

The film is also facing challenges in other courts. The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently reprimanded the petitioner for seeking to proceed without naming the film’s producers or directors, as per legal portal Live Law. That case is scheduled for further hearing today.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court has asked the litigant to first review the Allahabad High Court’s order before proceeding.

The Jolly LLB series began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film became a sleeper hit, grossing nearly Rs 50 crore. Its 2017 sequel, starring Akshay Kumar proved to be a major box office success, earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The third instalment brings both actors together for the first time, with Kapoor returning as writer and director.