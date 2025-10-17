Deepfake videos ‘virtually impossible to discern’, says Bombay HC, grants interim protection to Akshay Kumar

The Bombay high court has granted interim protection to actor Akshay Kumar over his personality rights, terming the realistic nature of deepfake images and videos being created using artificial intelligence “truly alarming”.

A bench of Justice Arif Doctor, in an order passed on Wednesday and made available on Thursday, observed that “both in the context of images and videos, the morphing is so sophisticated and deceptive that it is virtually impossible to discern that the same are not genuine images/videos of the plaintiff (Kumar).”

Kumar had approached the high court seeking action against websites and social media platforms misusing his photographs, videos and name without authorisation.

In his interim plea, the actor sought removal of all such content and an injunction to prevent future misuse.

The court observed that a deepfake video showing the actor making communally inflammatory statements and remarks about Rishi Valmiki was “deeply concerning”. “The consequences that can arise from such content being disseminated are indeed most grave and serious,” the order said.

The bench observed that such videos not only violate the actor’s personality and moral rights but also pose a “grave threat to the safety and well-being of the family members” and could have “an adverse and widespread impact on society and public order.”

“Hence, such content needs to be removed from the public domain immediately, not only in the interest of the plaintiff but also in the larger public interest,” the court said.

The court recognised that Kumar, being a renowned actor, holds rights over his personality including his name, screen name, image, voice, tone and distinctive performance style. It ruled that a case had been made out for interim protection, restraining any person from infringing upon or misusing the actor’s personality rights without permission.

The bench ordered social media platforms to remove all such content and barred posting of similar material in future.

Kumar’s petition stated that the circulation of deepfake videos had harmed his reputation and carried far-reaching consequences. It also sought to stop the ongoing “infringement and unauthorised commercial exploitation” of his persona, including his real and screen names, image, likeness, voice, performance style, and mannerisms.

Kumar’s plea follows similar interim relief recently granted by the high court to veteran singer Asha Bhosle and actor Suniel Shetty in cases concerning misuse of their names and likenesses.