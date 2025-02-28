Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra expecting their first child

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child, they announced in a joint statement on Instagram Friday.

“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” reads their caption on Instagram alongside a picture that features the couple holding a pair of crochet-made baby socks.

Soon after the couple made the announcement, Bollywood celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ishaan Khatter, Sharvari, Athiya Shetty and Rakul Preet Singh flooded the comment section, showering their love and good wishes on Kiara and Sidharth.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after the couple fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which the latter played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple.

The couple recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the actress posted a video featuring a clip from her wedding and a workout video with husband Sidharth Malhotra to mark their second marriage anniversary, celebrating their journey so far.

Sidharth last appeared in the Dharma Productions-backed actioner Yodha. He will next star in Maddock Films’ upcoming romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in S. Shankar’s debut Telugu film Game Changer. She is set to star in Yash Raj Films’ War 2 and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.