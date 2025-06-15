Boat capsizes during ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ shoot in Karnataka, Rishab Shetty and crew escape unhurt

A boat capsized in the Mani reservoir in Shivamogga district of Karnataka during the shoot of the upcoming Kannada-language fantasy action film Kantara: Chapter 1, but actor-director Rishab Shetty and around 30 crew members escaped without injury, police sources told PTI on Sunday.

The incident, which could have resulted in a major mishap, occurred in a shallow section of the reservoir. While all individuals on board made it to safety, some filming equipment — including cameras — is believed to have been lost in the water. An assessment of the losses is yet to be made. Thirthahalli Police visited the location and have launched an investigation.

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that filming a movie on the spirits of Dakshina Kannada always carries a certain risk, as these entities — known as Bhootas or Daivas — are believed to be displeased with commercialisation. However, he noted that Rishab Shetty, who holds the spirits in reverence, performed elaborate rituals ahead of the film’s shoot.

A senior crew member told PTI that some members panicked when the boat capsized, but because the water was shallow, everyone managed to reach the shore safely.

The boat accident adds to a string of setbacks faced by the Kantara: Chapter 1 team. In the past month, the production has reportedly lost three artists to unrelated incidents.

One of them, a junior artist identified as MF Kapil, allegedly drowned in the Souparnika river near Kollur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district during a lunch break last month. However, the film’s production team has refuted claims that the incident occurred during shooting, stating it happened during the artist’s personal trip.

A prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara, Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who bagged the National Award for best actor last year. Kantara: Chapter 1 will hit theatres on October 2.