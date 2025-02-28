Bloodthirsty unicorns go on a rampage in new trailer for ‘Death of a Unicorn’

Dinosaurs in Jurassic Park are passe. The latest trailer for A24’s horror-comedy Death of a Unicorn has arrived, and this time, the stakes are even higher as bloodthirsty unicorns are on a rampage.

While the first teaser, dropped by the studio two months ago, introduced us to the unfortunate demise of a mystical unicorn, the second trailer reveals that there’s more than one — and they’re out for revenge.

Death of a Unicorn follows Elliot (Paul Rudd) and his daughter Ridley (Jenna Ortega), who accidentally hit a unicorn with their car on their way to a remote weekend retreat. What begins as an attempt to cover up their bizarre accident quickly spirals into chaos as Elliot’s boss, played by Will Poulter, discovers the unicorn’s body and its miraculous healing properties.

With the prospect of using unicorn blood to cure diseases, and possibly achieve immortality, the wealthy and morally bankrupt Leopold family — played by Richard E. Grant, Téa Leoni, and Poulter — decide to exploit the mythical creatures for profit.

However, the second trailer throws a terrifying twist into the mix: the unicorns aren’t just rare, they’re deadly. The new footage showcases the secluded nature reserve owned by the Leopold family, a seemingly untouched sanctuary where these magical creatures have thrived in secret. But once Elliot and Ridley’s unicorn is discovered, the hunt begins — not just for profit, but also for survival.

As the Leopolds gear up to harvest unicorns en masse, one particularly menacing dark unicorn seeks vengeance. With its glowing red eyes and sharpened horn takes the Leopolds down, one member at a time.

Directed by Alex Scharfman in his feature debut, Death of a Unicorn also boasts a chilling original score by legendary composer John Carpenter, alongside his son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

Death of a Unicorn will hit cinemas on March 28.