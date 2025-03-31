Blinkit offers free ‘Sikandar’ tickets amid negative reviews for Salman Khan’s Eid release

Quick-commerce service Blinkit is now offering a free ticket for Salman Khan’s latest actioner Sikandar to customers who place orders worth Rs 1,000 or more amid a lukewarm box office opening and negative reviews for the much-awaited Eid release.

Even though Blinkit has not issued an official statement regarding free Sikandar tickets, the offer is available on the app.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Sikandar has earned Rs 26.4 crore nett in India since its release, failing to cross the Day 1 collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Recently, reports of Sikandar being leaked online went viral on social media.

These developments and the film’s underwhelming performance at the box office have sparked a meme fest online.

“#Sikandar is so bad that producers leaked the movie online Swiggy & blinkit are giving free movie tickets Poor Salman fans, bhai ruined their #EidAlFitr,” wrote an X user.

“#Sikandar is typical #SalmanKhan action with stale stunts and a weak social angle,” wrote another, expressing disappointment over Salman’s performance as an action hero.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Salman as a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.