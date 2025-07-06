Blackpink weaves magic with new track ‘Jump’ and other hits on Deadline World Tour Day 1

K-pop girl band Blackpink kicked off their reunion concert Deadline World Tour with a blast, surprising fans with their new song Jump at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium on Saturday.

The new track immediately sparked a frenzy among fans across social media, with Blinks raving about its catchy beats, power-packed rhythm and dynamic choreography.

Lauding the choreography of their latest song, one fan wrote, “Blackpink's jump genuinely gets better if you know the choreo too, cause wait why is the first chorus so fun.”

Meanwhile, a Blackpink fan penned a heartfelt note on X, sharing excitement over the band’s comeback after almost three years.

“After their solo periods, seeing the four of them shining and full of energy, having fun, was such a relief. 2 years and 8 months, it felt so long. In Japan, the setlist might change a bit like last time, but if possible, I want to hear the four of them sing Tally again. The world tour has just begun, I hope they "JUMP" with momentum, and it doesn’t end too soon.”

Another fan wrote, “Still in awe of how BLACKPINK picked up right where they left off two years ago. Performing is truly second nature to them. Despite being all over the world and barely having time to rehearse together, they delivered like they never stopped.”

Day 1 of the Deadline World Tour’s setlist featured some of the iconic hits of Blackpink. The band delivered powerful performances like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, How You Like That, and DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Blinks also enjoyed solo performances by the singers, including Jisoo’s Earthquake and Your Love, Lisa’s New Woman and Rockstar, Jennie’s Mantra and Like Jennie, and Rosé’s 3 am, Toxic Till the End, and APT. The night ended with favourites — Boombayah, As If It’s Your Last, and Forever Young.

The concert was attended by several Korean celebrities, including K-drama actor Lee Min-ho, who is set to star opposite Blackpink member Jisoo in the upcoming Korean film Omniscient Reader. He posted pictures from the concert night on Instagram.

K-pop artists Minji, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin, and Danielle of NewJeans also attended the concert at the Goyang stadium.

The Deadline World Tour will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

All the members of Blackpink last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.