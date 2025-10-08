MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Blackpink’s Jisoo to collaborate with former One Direction member Zayn Malik

Details about the upcoming single titled ‘Eyes Closed’ is kept under wraps

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.10.25, 12:54 PM
Jisoo and Zayn Malik

K-pop band Blackpink member Jisoo is set to collaborate with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik for her upcoming single Eyes Closed, she announced on Wednesday.

The Blackpink member posted a first-look poster of the single, which features the singer alongside Zayn. Both artists looked effortlessly chic in all-black ensembles, with Zayn standing close to Jisoo.

Soon after Jisoo announced the news, fans of both One Direction and Blackpink flooded the internet with excitement about the unexpected collaboration.

“BP x One Direction: Will create history with this collab,” one fan commented on Jisoo’s Instagram post. Another comment reads, “Finallyyyyy Jisoo x Zayn, collaboration of the year.”

The upcoming single marks Jisoo’s return to her solo venture since the release of her latest album Amortage in February. The album contains tracks including Earthquake, Your Love and Hugs & Kisses.

Also, the singer is currently on a short break from Blackpink’s ongoing world tour, Deadline, which is scheduled to resume in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18.

Zayn's collaboration marks another significant achievement of his thriving career. After departing from One Direction in 2015, Malik has established himself as a solo artist, delivering chart-topping hits such as Pillowtalk and Let Me.

The 32-year-old singer recently dropped his new solo album, Room Under the Stairs.

