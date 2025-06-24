Blacklist Diljit Dosanjh, revoke passport: Film bodies amid row over casting Pak actress in ‘Sardaarji 3’

Film bodies in India have asked industry stakeholders to blacklist singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid a row over casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaarji 3.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday declared a total boycott of the actor-singer over his decision of casting Aamir, requesting different stakeholders in the Indian film industry — from producers and music labels to event organizers — to sever professional ties with him.

The body also said it would seek support from other unions and stakeholders to ensure the boycott is enforced.

“All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the upcoming film Sardaarji 3, produced and headlined by Indian singer and producer Diljit Dosanjh, along with other co-producers,” read a statement the cine workers body issued on X.

“Diljit Dosanjh, through his actions, has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers and civilians. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities,” it further read.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Social media users questioned why Diljit was sharing screen space with Hania, who had condemned India's air strike on Pakistan in 2019, following cross-border tensions at the time.

Hania had called the mission a ‘cowardly act’ led by the Indian army.

Amid growing chorus for a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian cinema following the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold certification of Sardaarji 3 in May.

“We respectfully urge that their (Dosanjh and Sardaarji 3 makers) passports be revoked without delay and that they be permanently barred from availing any rights, privileges, or representation associated with Indian citizenship and national identity,” FWICE said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

As the controversy continues to brew, Diljit on Monday shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story about Honey Trehan’s Punjab 95, pointing out censorship issues. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has reportedly faced hurdles with the censor board.

While Diljit did not address the backlash over Sardaarji 3, his post is being seen as a subtle commentary on artistic freedom and the growing challenges faced by politically sensitive films.

Sardaarji 3 is jointly produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios, in collaboration with Story Time Productions.

The franchise began in 2015 with the release of Sardaarji, which starred Diljit Dosanjh as a quirky ghost hunter named Jaggi, alongside Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. Its success led to a sequel, Sardaarji 2, where Dosanjh took on a triple role, starring opposite Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Both the previous instalments were directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

Sardaarji 3 is slated for an overseas-only release on June 27 and will not be screened in India.